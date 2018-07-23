CM calls for highest level of professionalism by police, civil administration for smooth holding of polls

PESHAWAR, Jul 23 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan has called upon the police and civil administration to demonstrate highest level of professional commitment to meet their challenging responsibilities for holding of peaceful, free, impartial and transparent elections as per the commandment of constitution.
He was presiding over a high level meeting at Chief Minister
Secretariat Peshawar.
Provincial
Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Police. Administrative secretaries and other
relevant officers attended.
The
meeting was briefed about the administrative and security related arrangements,
the level of preparedness by different public institutions and made a number of
decisions required for the free, fair, impartial and transparent elections in
the province.
Caretaker Chief Minister in his address said he has already
formed a threat assessment committee to evaluate all emanating threats,
filtering them all for the identification of potential threats, making thorough
evaluation and assessment of all dimensions in order to generate prompt and
appropriate response.
In a polarize
society like ours, the civil administration and police needed to be
more watchful to all the security sides in
their election-related
responsibilities. He advised the officers and the officials to demonstrate the
highest level of performance, warning them that a knee jerk reaction can back
fire.
He said the modern day security is different than the
traditional security paradigm therefore Intelligence gathering and intelligence
sharing must be supported by a combined response both by civil administration
and security forces including the police.
We
are faced with the highest level of threats but we have a matching commitment
to respond to all crises certainly with people support we will force a total discomfiture
to our invisible enemy.
Dost Muhammad Khan said we have a shared responsibility to a
challenging task and we all have to put our share for the successful completion
of our shared task.
He apprised
the meeting participants that he was in contact with federal government to make
reinforcement as a back up support that included the health, relief, evacuation
and security related equipments to be fully equipped for meeting any
eventuality in different phases of elections, he added.
Talking about the vulnerability, Justice ® Dost Muhammad Khan
said that we have to take care of the ideological clash of different political
forces exposing different kind of vulnerabilities and we have to generate
appropriate response. He directed for extra security to sensitive areas adding
that the presence of security forces reduce the level of threats.
The ultimate goal is to install appropriate security cover to
protect both human and property.
He
was satisfied with the arrangement for peaceful and transparent conduct of
elections adding that the additional reinforcement will further tighten the
overall security shield for the free elections in the province.
Caretaker
Chief Minister advised against overlooking small steps contributing to the
overall security shield. Sometime small lapses can lead to high security
problems.
Regarding
the healthcare related preparedness, Dost Muhammad Khan stressed for the all
time presence of medical staff and facilities. He directed to issue advices to
secure the soft targets supported by security measures.
Dost Muhammad Khan directed the officers and the polling staff
to demonstrate neutrality during the whole election process.
He
directed for close coordination between and among Returning Officers, polling
staff and police.
There are 3 phases to the overall responsibilities for holding
of elections. The pre-election phase scenario, the polling day scenario and the
counting of vote scenario.
He
called upon all the deputed officers and officials to show the highest level of
professionalism to make the peaceful and transparent elections in the province
a success story.
The meeting offered collective Fateha for the martyred and
injured persons of different incidents that included Haroon Bilour, Ikramullah
Gandapur and Bannu blast victims.
