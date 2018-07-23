CM calls for highest level of professionalism by police, civil administration for smooth holding of polls

PESHAWAR, Jul 23 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan has called upon the police and civil administration to demonstrate highest level of professional commitment to meet their challenging responsibilities for holding of peaceful, free, impartial and transparent elections as per the commandment of constitution.

He was presiding over a high level meeting at Chief Minister

Secretariat Peshawar.

Provincial

Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Police. Administrative secretaries and other

relevant officers attended.

The

meeting was briefed about the administrative and security related arrangements,

the level of preparedness by different public institutions and made a number of

decisions required for the free, fair, impartial and transparent elections in

the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister in his address said he has already

formed a threat assessment committee to evaluate all emanating threats,

filtering them all for the identification of potential threats, making thorough

evaluation and assessment of all dimensions in order to generate prompt and

appropriate response.

In a polarize

society like ours, the civil administration and police needed to be

more watchful to all the security sides in

their election-related

responsibilities. He advised the officers and the officials to demonstrate the

highest level of performance, warning them that a knee jerk reaction can back

fire.

He said the modern day security is different than the

traditional security paradigm therefore Intelligence gathering and intelligence

sharing must be supported by a combined response both by civil administration

and security forces including the police.

We

are faced with the highest level of threats but we have a matching commitment

to respond to all crises certainly with people support we will force a total discomfiture

to our invisible enemy.

Dost Muhammad Khan said we have a shared responsibility to a

challenging task and we all have to put our share for the successful completion

of our shared task.

He apprised

the meeting participants that he was in contact with federal government to make

reinforcement as a back up support that included the health, relief, evacuation

and security related equipments to be fully equipped for meeting any

eventuality in different phases of elections, he added.

Talking about the vulnerability, Justice ® Dost Muhammad Khan

said that we have to take care of the ideological clash of different political

forces exposing different kind of vulnerabilities and we have to generate

appropriate response. He directed for extra security to sensitive areas adding

that the presence of security forces reduce the level of threats.

The ultimate goal is to install appropriate security cover to

protect both human and property.

He

was satisfied with the arrangement for peaceful and transparent conduct of

elections adding that the additional reinforcement will further tighten the

overall security shield for the free elections in the province.

Caretaker

Chief Minister advised against overlooking small steps contributing to the

overall security shield. Sometime small lapses can lead to high security

problems.

Regarding

the healthcare related preparedness, Dost Muhammad Khan stressed for the all

time presence of medical staff and facilities. He directed to issue advices to

secure the soft targets supported by security measures.

Dost Muhammad Khan directed the officers and the polling staff

to demonstrate neutrality during the whole election process.

He

directed for close coordination between and among Returning Officers, polling

staff and police.

There are 3 phases to the overall responsibilities for holding

of elections. The pre-election phase scenario, the polling day scenario and the

counting of vote scenario.

He

called upon all the deputed officers and officials to show the highest level of

professionalism to make the peaceful and transparent elections in the province

a success story.

The meeting offered collective Fateha for the martyred and

injured persons of different incidents that included Haroon Bilour, Ikramullah

Gandapur and Bannu blast victims.