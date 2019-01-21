CM Buzdar vows prompt justice in Sahiwal tragedy

LAHORE, Jan 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said Sahiwal incident was very sad and soon after this incident, the Punjab government had instituted a JIT under Additional IG Ejaz Shah.

“The JIT will submit its report within 72 hours,” he added.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, the chief minister said, 72 hours time period of JIT would be completed by Tuesday at 5pm, adding, further action would be taken in the light of the report.