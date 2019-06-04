LAHORE, Jun 04 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Pakistani nation on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The chief minister, in a message on Tuesday, said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is an occasion of thankfulness. On the day we should also include the poor and needy in our happiness.”

Facilitating the poor to enjoy the festival was the real message of Eid-ul-Fitr, he said, adding,”It is my conviction that our salvation lies in accommodating the poor segments of the society and the welfare of the common man is the ambit of the PTI government’s policies.