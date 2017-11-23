CM attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Maj Ishaq

LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP):Namaz-e-Janaza of Maj Ishaq, who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan, was offered at Ayub Stadium Lahore Cantt, on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Corp Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Amir Riaz, high-ranking civil and military officials and people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral prayer in large number.

The chief minister expressed condolence with the heirs and consoled them.

He also offered Fateha for the martyred officer and shouldered the coffin.

He paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred Maj Ishaq and said the persons sacrificing their lives for the defence of the country were heroes of the nation.

He said Maj Ishaq had given his blood for the motherland and peace had been restored due to sacrifices of great sons of the nation like Maj Ishaq.

He said sacrifices of brave sons of the nation would bear the fruit and the Pakistani nation should never forget the sacrifice of Maj Ishaq.