CM approves expansion, construction of Mominabad-Fort road

GILGIT, Aug 17 (APP): Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz

Hafeez-ur-Rehman here on Thursday gave final approval of the construction and expansion of Mominabad to Fort road project, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 153.348 million.

The CM said it was the long awaited demand of Hunza people that was

fulfilled by his government, said an official statement here on Thursday.

He said more than 100 families would be facilitated from this project.

The CM also approved an authentication summary of Rs18.30billion for development budget for fiscal year 2017-18.