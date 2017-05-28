CM announces Safe City Project for Rawalpindi

LAHORE, May 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced the Safe City Project for

Rawalpindi city.

While announcing the project, he said under the

vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,

the PML-N government was dedicatedly striving for progress and

prosperity of the country, said a handout issued here.

He expressed these remarks during a meeting with members

of Parliament from Rawalpindi Division at the Punjab House

Islamabad.

Announcing safe city project for Rawalpindi, Shehbaz

Sharif said the project would also be launched in Multan,

Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur as its funds

had been earmarked.

He said in order to provide relief to public 318 Sasty

Ramzan Bazaars had been set up throughout the province with

the historic Ramadan Package of nine billion rupees.

Decrease in the prices of fertilizers and interest

free loans had benefited small cultivators. For the first

time in the 70 years history of Pakistan, billions of rupees

had been saved from development projects which were further

used in other development schemes, he added.

Federal Ministers Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Maryam Aurangzeb, MNA Hamza

Shehbaz and other Members National and Provisional Assembly

were also present.

Views were exchanged regarding development projects,

public welfare programs, the Kisan Package, wheat procurement

campaign, Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program, Law & Order

and other projects in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the

federal government had presented public-friendly,

developmental budget which would bring about economic

prosperity in the country and completion of mega projects

will bring ease for the public.

He said transparency was our hallmark and the government

was acting on the roadmap of economic revolution. Energy

projects had been completed ahead of schedule which was

increasing power output, he added.

Terrorism had been overcome due to sacrifices of Police,

Rangers, Pak Army and common people and law and order

situation had improved in the country, he said and added

our core attention was to bring prosperity in the life of a

common man and all-out resources had been used

for his facilitation.

Establishing infrastructure on the latest lines has brought

record investment in the country and huge amount of funds had

been allocated for enhancing health, education, communication

facilities, law and order, smooth flow of traffic as well as

sports facilities for Rawalpindi, he added.

He said all DHQ hospitals of the province were

provided with new CT scan machines and high standard

medicines.

Shehbaz Sharif said results of by-elections

were a proof of public trust on the PML-N and its policies.

He said performance of our four years was a proof that

international organizations were counting Pakistan in the most

developing economic powers. He added the Sahiwal Coal Power

project of 1,320 MW had set international record by starting

production of electricity within just 22 months and trial of

its second plant had also started. This project with

additional 660MW will collectively produce 1320 MW electricity

until 10 June.

The CM said despite hurdles created by sit-in

trendsetters, programme of progress and prosperity of the

country had been forwarded. He added that past governments had

plundered national resources ruthlessly and now these so

called change-mongers had tried to derail the country by

conspiring against development but with the grace of Allah

Almighty, sensible public had failed their conspiracy.

Had such hurdles not been created, the development rate

would have been much better, he said.

He said the CPEC had proved to be a game changer for

Pakistan and everyone should avoid politics on such public

welfare projects.

The chief minister insisted public representatives to

turn every stone to provide relief to the public and complete

development schemes on priority basis. He said with the

completion of energy projects, the country will witness the

end of loadshedding by the start of 2018. “As we are

determined to make our country developed and hopefully the PML-N

will again get victory in coming elections on the basis of

this performance,” he added.

Federal Minister Interior Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan

briefed the meeting about law and order situation and steps

taken regarding security measurements.

The federal and provincial ministers and Members

Assembly presented recommendations regarding

provincial budget.

They also appreciated performance of the Punjab government

especially saving public money in development projects and

transparent policies of Shehbaz Sharif.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar,

Chaudhry Sher Ali,Jahangir Khanzada, Members National Assembly

Malik Abrar Ahmed, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Jilani, Asia Naz

Tanoli, PML-N Leader Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi,

Member Punjab Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif, Haji Umar Farooq,

Shavez Khan, Raja Muhammad Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad Malik,

Iftikhar Warsi, Shaukat Aziz Bhatti,Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam

Raja, Chaudhary Sarfraz Afzal, Zafar Iqbal, Rahila Yahya Munawar , Zill-e-Huma, Zaib un nisa Awan, Tahseen Fawad, Lubna Rehan,

Sobia Anwar Sati and other members of parliament, Chief

Sectary Punjab Zahid Saeed, IG Punjab Police Usman Khattak

and other senior officials were also present.