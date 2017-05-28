CM announces Safe City Project for Rawalpindi

LAHORE, May 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced the Safe City Project for
Rawalpindi city.
While announcing the project, he said under the
vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,
the PML-N government was dedicatedly striving for progress and
prosperity of the country, said a handout issued here.
He expressed these remarks during a meeting with members
of Parliament from Rawalpindi Division at the Punjab House
Islamabad.
Announcing safe city project for Rawalpindi, Shehbaz
Sharif said the project would also be launched in Multan,
Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur as its funds
had been earmarked.
He said in order to provide relief to public 318 Sasty
Ramzan Bazaars had been set up throughout the province with
the historic Ramadan Package of nine billion rupees.
Decrease in the prices of fertilizers and interest
free loans had benefited small cultivators. For the first
time in the 70 years history of Pakistan, billions of rupees
had been saved from development projects which were further
used in other development schemes, he added.
Federal Ministers Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Maryam Aurangzeb, MNA Hamza
Shehbaz and other Members National and Provisional Assembly
were also present.
Views were exchanged regarding development projects,
public welfare programs, the Kisan Package, wheat procurement
campaign, Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program, Law & Order
and other projects in the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the
federal government had presented public-friendly,
developmental budget which would bring about economic
prosperity in the country and completion of mega projects
will bring ease for the public.
He said transparency was our hallmark and the government
was acting on the roadmap of economic revolution. Energy
projects had been completed ahead of schedule which was
increasing power output, he added.
Terrorism had been overcome due to sacrifices of Police,
Rangers, Pak Army and common people and law and order
situation had improved in the country, he said and added
our core attention was to bring prosperity in the life of a
common man and all-out resources had been used
for his facilitation.
Establishing infrastructure on the latest lines has brought
record investment in the country and huge amount of funds had
been allocated for enhancing health, education, communication
facilities, law and order, smooth flow of traffic as well as
sports facilities for Rawalpindi, he added.
He said all DHQ hospitals of the province were
provided with new CT scan machines and high standard
medicines.
Shehbaz Sharif said results of by-elections
were a proof of public trust on the PML-N and its policies.
He said performance of our four years was a proof that
international organizations were counting Pakistan in the most
developing economic powers. He added the Sahiwal Coal Power
project of 1,320 MW had set international record by starting
production of electricity within just 22 months and trial of
its second plant had also started. This project with
additional 660MW will collectively produce 1320 MW electricity
until 10 June.
The CM said despite hurdles created by sit-in
trendsetters, programme of progress and prosperity of the
country had been forwarded. He added that past governments had
plundered national resources ruthlessly and now these so
called change-mongers had tried to derail the country by
conspiring against development but with the grace of Allah
Almighty, sensible public had failed their conspiracy.
Had such hurdles not been created, the development rate
would have been much better, he said.
He said the CPEC had proved to be a game changer for
Pakistan and everyone should avoid politics on such public
welfare projects.
The chief minister insisted public representatives to
turn every stone to provide relief to the public and complete
development schemes on priority basis. He said with the
completion of energy projects, the country will witness the
end of loadshedding by the start of 2018. “As we are
determined to make our country developed and hopefully the PML-N
will again get victory in coming elections on the basis of
this performance,” he added.
Federal Minister Interior Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan
briefed the meeting about law and order situation and steps
taken regarding security measurements.
The federal and provincial ministers and Members
Assembly presented recommendations regarding
provincial budget.
They also appreciated performance of the Punjab government
especially saving public money in development projects and
transparent policies of Shehbaz Sharif.
Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar,
Chaudhry Sher Ali,Jahangir Khanzada, Members National Assembly
Malik Abrar Ahmed, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Jilani, Asia Naz
Tanoli, PML-N Leader Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi,
Member Punjab Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif, Haji Umar Farooq,
Shavez Khan, Raja Muhammad Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad Malik,
Iftikhar Warsi, Shaukat Aziz Bhatti,Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam
Raja, Chaudhary Sarfraz Afzal, Zafar Iqbal, Rahila Yahya Munawar , Zill-e-Huma, Zaib un nisa Awan, Tahseen Fawad, Lubna Rehan,
Sobia Anwar Sati and other members of parliament, Chief
Sectary Punjab Zahid Saeed, IG Punjab Police Usman Khattak
and other senior officials were also present.
