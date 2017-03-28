CM announces Rs 25 bln package for Lodhran

LODHRAN, March 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday announced Rs 25 billion package for development of Lodhran.

While addressing the gathering here, he said that Rs 22 billion would be spent on the 96 km, Khanewal-Lodhran Road.

Similarly, a flyover at railway crossing would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.1 billion and another 20 red air-conditioned buses would also offer travelling facility to people from Lodhran to Multan, and Lodhran to Bahawalpur.

Another two roads including Dunyapur to Mailsi and Lodhran to Kehror Pakka would be constructed to facilitate local people.

The chief minister also announced Agriculture University Sub-Campus in Khanewal.

Shehbaz said that the Punjab government was also taking practical

steps for serving farmers. The Punjab government would purchase wheat till the last golden grain was bought from farmers.

The government presented Kissan Package and gave subsidy on fertilizers to boost agriculture sector. It is also providing Rs 100 billion interest-free loans to peasants in order to promote agriculture sector.

He recalled that when the PML-N government assumed charge in 2013, the country was faced with challenges of electricity shortage. He hoped that the government would succeed in ending power load-shedding by the end of this year.

Billions of dollars had been invested to end the energy crisis, he said adding that over 400 MW electricity was being generated from solar energy in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan would be able to even export electricity to neighbouring country at the end of current year, Shehbaz Sharif said.

He criticised those who were opposing Metro Bus service saying they were now introducing that service in Peshawar too.

He stated that some opponents were levelling allegation of commission in mega projects, but they themselves should deliver and clear garbage from the streets of Karachi.

Shehbaz recalled that he always served people of south Punjab and remained there till the flood crisis was over.

He said the Rs 28 billion Metro Bus project was serving the people in Multan.

He said that the PML-N would defeat all political parties in the next general election as it had served people and solved their problems.

On this occasion, MNAs Abdur Rehman Kanju, Iftikhar Nazeer, Abdul Ghaffoor Dogar, Muhammad Khan Daha, Provincial Minister Rana Mashhood, Malik Tanvir Aslam and many other local leaders were also present.