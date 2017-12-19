Clubs demand fresh election of President East Zone Cricket Association

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):A number of clubs of East Zone Cricket Association (EZCA) have demanded fresh election of President of

the body as they were deprived of taking part in the election

process.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Deputy

Election Commissioner Ahmad Shahzad Farooq Rana and made available

to APP here on Tuesday, the clubs stated that the Secretary of EZCA,

Ayaz Khan did not inform them about the letter written by him (deputy election commissioner) regarding the election process for the slot of President of the Zone.

“As per instructions of the PCB, Ayaz was bound to circulate

the PCB election schedule regarding the election of the EZKA which

he did not, leaving the field wide open for the un-opposed election

of his favourite candidate, Najaf Khan as the President of the Zone,”

they said.

“We have been deprived of our rights of participating in the

elections through a conspiracy hatched by the Secretary EZCA,”

they added.

They have appealed the PCB to declare the election of Najaf

Khan ‘illegal’ and to announce the fresh election of the President

under the laid down criteria enabling them to exercise their

right in the election process.