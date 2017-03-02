Close civil-military ties in supreme national interest: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday said close civil-military relations was a need of hour and in supreme national interest.

Enemies of Pakistan did not want to see close civil-military relations

in Pakistan, he said this while addressing recently promoted two-star Generals here.

The Minister said even some masquerading as ‘friends’ also did not want to see civilians and military working together in the country.

He said civilians and military should speak with one voice and act unanimously which would serve the country for years to come.