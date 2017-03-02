Close civil military cooperation in supreme national interest: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Thursday said good coordination and close cooperation

between civil and military leadership was in supreme national interest.

“Better civil military relations as of today are in interest

of Pakistan and delivering desired results,” the Minister said this

while addressing senior military officers from National Defence

University (NDU) Islamabad.

He said, “Better civil military relations in Pakistan are always an eye sore for our foes as well as those masquerading as our friends. The enemies of Pakistan always want to see cleavage in this relation for their ulterior ends.”

Discussing internal security policy of the country, Ch. Nisar said security today is a multi pronged, multi dimensional and multi faceted issue.

He said today’s Pakistan is faced with many challenges that require joint efforts by all organs of state to overcome these issues.

However, it must also be realized that security situation in the country is manifestly better than one prevailing in 2013.

The Minister observed that today’s improved law and order situation was result of our joint efforts and every institution of state has contributed towards this improvement.

However, he continued, the enemy has been weakened not completely eliminated, adding that there is now an unholy alliance between our internal and external enemies which was blatant in its substance.

The interaction that lasted for over two hours later turned into an interactive session wherein participants expressed their views over issues of national importance.

Responding to an observation of one of participants about situation in Afghanistan and reports of another military intervention by the United States under Trump government, the Minister said massive military intervention in Afghanistan with over 150,000 men on ground could not bring peace in war torn country.

How can one expect that more of same will bring about any improvement in security situation of Afghanistan.