Climate Change ministry achieves remarkable milestone: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Minister for Climate
Change Zahid Hamid on Tuesday said that the ministry had
achieved remarkable milestone during last four years.
“We have achieved many milestone including
ratification of Paris Climate Agreement, submission of
Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, Green
Pakistan Program, approval of Forest Policy from Council
of Common Interest, passing of Climate Change Act,
declaring Astola Island first marine protected area of
Pakistan, reforming Global Change Impact Study Centre
and adoption Sustainable Goals as National goals by
National Assembly of Pakistan, the minister said.
He expressed these views while addressing the
participants of the Pre-COP 23 Consultative Dialogue
Framing Pakistan’s agenda on mitigation and adaption
organized by the Civil Society Coalition for Climate
Change with the collaboration of Ministry of Climate
Change.
He said that positive development needed to be
highlighted at COP-23 with objective to update the
global community about Pakistan’s achievements.
“Pakistan is ranked amongst the top ten countries
considered most vulnerable to climate change, however it
has developed comprehensive policies and plans to tackle
these issues” he added.
Director General Environment Irfan Tariq said,
conference of Parties is held every year and Pakistan is
playing an active role in it.
Director Global Change Impact Study Centre, Dr.
Tariq Banuri Executive said Climate Change is global
agenda and requires collective efforts.
“We must develop pro-active proposals for COP-23
in order to play active role in global mitigation group”
he added.
