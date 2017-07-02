‘Clear understanding’ reached in Cyprus peace talks

UNITED NATIONS, July 1 (APP): A “clear understanding” has been reached at talks in Switzerland between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders and their backers on what is needed to reach a comprehensive agreement to reunite the island, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday.

In a statement from his spokesperson, the Secretary-General said he held a “positive, results-oriented meeting” last night with the heads of the delegation, including Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

Guterres arrived on Friday on the third day of negotiations in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana to lend his weight to the effort to unite Cyprus under a federal umbrella.

He gave no details, but said in the statement that he had held a “positive, results-oriented” meeting with the two leaders.

“A clear understanding emerged of the essential elements of a package that might lead to a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus,” Guterres’ spokesman said as political-level talks continued after Guterres left.

“The Secretary-General remains fully engaged in these efforts to deliver a comprehensive settlement to the people of Cyprus.”

Alan Duncan, Britain’s minister for Europe, and Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission, also participated, the spokesman said. Greece, Turkey and Britain are the three guarantor powers.

Cyprus was split in a Turkey intervened in 1974 following a brief Greek-orchestrated coup aimed at annexing the island to Greece.

Turkey supports the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which Turkish Cypriots established in 1983 after years of failed negotiations to restore peace.