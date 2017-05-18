Cleansing barbarians from their potholes an example in world: COAS

RAWALPINDI, May 18 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan Armed Forces fought the menace of terrorism valiantly and set an example for the whole world in cleansing the barbarians from their potholes.

“We as a Nation, have fought the menace of terrorism most valiantly, giving unparalleled sacrifices. Our Armed forces have set an example for the whole world in cleansing these barbarians from their potholes.

Our success is acknowledged the world over,” the COAS said while addressing seminar at the Auditorium of General Headquarters.

The seminar titled “Role of Youth in Rejecting Extremism” was organized by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and was attended by the Vice Chancellors of country’s varsities, academia, intellectuals, writers, scholars, media persons representing local and international news outlets, students, youth representatives and anchor persons.

He thanked to Allah Almighty for bestowing the honour and pride on him to command such a brave, professional and dedicated Army.

General Bajwa said he had no hesitation in saying that ours was the best Army in the world and it would not have been possible without the nation’s support.

“Each one of you was on our back. I want to appreciate every segment of the society, especially our Law Enforcement Agencies and the media, for their consistent support in helping us cutting these monsters to their size,” the COAS said.

Today, he said, Pakistan was at the most critical phase of war against terror as it was transiting gradually from major operations against terrorism to more intricate, targeted operations against residual threat, under the ambit of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, adding “we must also find ways to ensure that the causes behind terrorism

are addressed and National Action Plan is actualized foremost amongst them is extremism. Please remember, Army has been fighting against terrorists and terrorism while extremism was being fought by law enforcing agencies and society.”

He said Pakistan’s challenges were very real but there were positive sides to the picture as well. “Not only have we survived the worst onslaught of terrorism in modern history, we have reversed the tide. In fact, security has now achieved conditions to help development take off.”

Despite incessant propaganda, the COAS said, the fact was that as a Nation, Pakistan had rejected terrorism. That speaks of the robustness of our social and religious values and “I have no doubt that we equally reject extremism in all its manifestations.”

The COAS said Pakistan was a young Nation, both in historic and demographic terms. Demographically, over 50 percent of country’s population is projected to be less than 25 years of age and future of the country literally lies with the direction that the youth take over the next few years, he added

“We are standing at a crossroads; ten years down the line, we will either be enjoying the fruits of a youth dividend or suffering at the hands of a youth bulge, especially with the youth which remains vulnerable to extremism,” General Bajwa said.

The COAS said today’s event was to find collective solutions against extremism which affects everyone of us, including our most precious asset, our youth.

“We, the entire nation, including the parents of these young students expect them not only to be educated but groomed into balanced personalities, productive citizens and future leaders. With the intellect, skills and the talent that they have, we are sure

that they will be able to do wonders for Pakistan in every field,” he said.

With Pakistan becoming securer and promising by the day, the COAS said it was perhaps the time to reverse brain drain, saying the country needed them more than any other country in the world.

He said Pakistan’s enemies, both state and non-state, were actively pursuing divisive tendencies in society and they were waging the biggest and most sustained Hybrid War against us from multiple directions and using multiple ways.

“We are being targeted by not only terrorists but also spin masters of multiple hostile agencies, trying to subvert our minds, particularly that of our youth. Being denied opportunities in the mainstream media, they are using faceless platforms on the internet and smart phones,” he said adding that they were being helped actively in their cause by some countries.

The COAS said Indian leadership has made no secret of his active involvement in proxy struggle in erstwhile East Pakistan and now in Balochistan; nor are the assertions of some other leaders, any more secret.

He said Pakistan was cognizant of these threats and actively countering them with support of the whole Nation. “In fact, our homes, educational institutions and media houses are the first line of defence against extremism in the society. When I say educational institutions, they include schools, madrassahs and even institutes

of higher learning.”

“We have defeated terrorism together, now we will go after extremism too and rout it with our values, mental faculties and physical energies. Pakistan has done well in denying terrorists of all hues and colours, any foot hold in our territory. We have ensured the writ of state in the farthest and remotest corners of the country. Today there are no safe havens for any miscreants in Pakistan,” he said.

He said Pakistan was actively taking measure to ensure that even residual presence does not use Pakistan’s soil against any country, nor will we tolerate others doing so against us, adding that having defeated terrorism physically, now their deceitful

message and narrative must also be defeated.

These so called Muslims, the COAS said have nothing to do with Islam, terming them a bunch of ‘thugs and killers’ led by their greed and evil ideologies. “If you ever ask them why they are laying Muslim lands to waste, they will tell you that they are only doing it for reform. Yet that is precisely what Quran says about the miscreants or Fasadis in Surah e Baqra, and when it is said unto them, do not cause fasad on the earth, they say, we are but reformers,” he said.

They have realized that through ballot they cannot not achieve power but through violence they can, therefore coercion, fear and destruction are their tools of choice. “If you strip away the guile and verbosity, what they say amounts to stopping the fire by

lighting more fire, Islam is not hostage to a specific form of government, a specific set of laws or a particular interpretation.

It is a grand framework for whole humanity that can thrive in any system and any society,” he said.