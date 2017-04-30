Clean drinking water vital for healthy living: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, April 30 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif

said on Sunday that clean drinking water was the basic need and right of every citizen which would be ensured.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on Saaf Pani

Programme, he said Saaf Pani Programme was a splendid project of public welfare which he added was directly linked with human health.

He said Saaf Pani Programme would be extended in a phases, adding that in first phase, Saaf Pani Programme had been initiated from South Punjab.

Potable water was an important component for healthy living and for this purpose, a mega project had been evolved to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, he added.

Provincial Minister for Housing Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Chairman

Punjab Saaf Pani Company South Ch. Arif Saeed, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, CEO Punjab Saaf Pani Company North, and other concerning officials attended the meeting.