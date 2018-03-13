Showbiz 
Classical music programme held

BAHAWALPUR, Mar 13 (APP)::Bahawalpur Arts Council and Z.A Music Academy have jointly arranged a classical music programme here at Rashida Auditorium.
Renowned classical singers including Rashid Fateh Ali Khan, Zafar Khan Dehlvi, Qayyum Khan and Ramazan Khan performed on tunes of classical music.
The event was arranged to promote classical music.
It was attended by intellectuals, poets, writers and officials including Ali Tanha, Sajid Hassan Durrani, Shahood Rizvi, Assistant
Commissioner, Jam Aftab Ahmed, Prof Mubarak Ali, Prof Rana Muhammad Shehzad.

