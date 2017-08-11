Classical dance performance mesmerised audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD Aug 11 (APP): The National Performing Arts Group
(NPAG) of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)
experimented a dance in the pure form of Bharatanatyam, the most
authentic classical dance form in the South Asia, to present a
creative visualisation of the contemporary life.
The thematic dance `barzakh’ showcased the life behaviours
where the common people do not find solace on either side of the
life. They remain in between the negative and positive nodes quite
confused and double minded.
The dance was performed by Amna Mawaz, Nasir Masih, Suhail Hussain,
Sahira Kazmi, Sehrish Aslam, Sumbal Arshad, Javed Waris, Fouzia
malik, Nazish Farooq, Fayyaz Khan, Amir Yousnas, Adnan Masih, Nayab
Zahra, and Fahim Khan.
The lead performer and choreographer of the `barzakh’, Aman Mawaz
believed dance was the language that everyone could understand and the
complex messages could easily be communicated through this form.
She said the `barzakh’ is tale of some ups and downs of life that make
your life unusual experience.
It started from the body exercises of the NPAG members that finally converted into an experimental piece of creative dance. It was really some learning while
working with the already experienced male and female artists.
Bharatanatyam is a major genre of Indian classical dance that
originated in Tamil Nadu. Traditionally, Bharatanatyam has been a
solo dance that was performed exclusively by women, and expressed
Hindu religious themes and spiritual ideas, particularly of
Shaivism, but also of Vaishnavism and Shaktism. In the contemporary
dancing, the Bharatanatyam provides a base for different type of
dances in the South Asia, Bharatanatyam’s theoretical foundations trace to the ancient
Sanskrit text by Bharata Muni, Natya Shastra, its existence by 2nd century CE is noted in
the ancient Tamil epic Silappatikaram, while
temple sculptures of 6th to 9th century CE suggest it was a well
refined performance art by the mid of the 1st millennium CE.
Bharatanatyam may be the oldest classical dance tradition of Indian
subcontinent.
Indo Mitha is the versatile dance guru. She has promoted
Bharatanatyam for decades in Pakistan. He disciples are practicing
this art form all over the country. One of her talented disciples is
Amna Mawaz. Indo Mitha has groomed several young women at the
Mazmoon-e-Shauq School as well. They also took part in the farewell
dance performance by Indo Mitha along her students.
Nazish Farooq, one of the performers of the `barzakh’, said that
“it was the first time that the NPAG members performed contemporary
dance in mixed form of classical and folk format. It has been a
style of expressive dance that combines elements of several genres
and it was quite difficult. It requires more movement and
expression. It was a challenge for us.”
Sehrish Aslam, another NPAG perfroemer, said the experience has been
unique and learning as well while working with an experienced
classical dancer. Dance has always inspired me. My family did not
approve of this profession in the start but with time they accepted
that this is who I am.
Sumbal Arshad said that it was an honour to perform with the
legendry Indo Mitha and learning the movements and expression in
classical tradition.
Speaking on the occasion, the PNCA director general Syed Jamal Shah
said I wish all the best to Indo Mitha on her last performance of
her dance career.
She has contributed a great chapter in the history
of performing arts in Pakistan. He said the dance is a significant
part of the arts that needs more promotion and support. The artistes
of the NPAG have travelled abroad many times including their recent
visit to China. Their performances promote Pakistan’s cultural face
in across the globe.
