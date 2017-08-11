Classical dance performance mesmerised audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD Aug 11 (APP): The National Performing Arts Group

(NPAG) of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

experimented a dance in the pure form of Bharatanatyam, the most

authentic classical dance form in the South Asia, to present a

creative visualisation of the contemporary life.

The thematic dance `barzakh’ showcased the life behaviours

where the common people do not find solace on either side of the

life. They remain in between the negative and positive nodes quite

confused and double minded.

The dance was performed by Amna Mawaz, Nasir Masih, Suhail Hussain,

Sahira Kazmi, Sehrish Aslam, Sumbal Arshad, Javed Waris, Fouzia

malik, Nazish Farooq, Fayyaz Khan, Amir Yousnas, Adnan Masih, Nayab

Zahra, and Fahim Khan.

The lead performer and choreographer of the `barzakh’, Aman Mawaz

believed dance was the language that everyone could understand and the

complex messages could easily be communicated through this form.

She said the `barzakh’ is tale of some ups and downs of life that make

your life unusual experience.

It started from the body exercises of the NPAG members that finally converted into an experimental piece of creative dance. It was really some learning while

working with the already experienced male and female artists.

Bharatanatyam is a major genre of Indian classical dance that

originated in Tamil Nadu. Traditionally, Bharatanatyam has been a

solo dance that was performed exclusively by women, and expressed

Hindu religious themes and spiritual ideas, particularly of

Shaivism, but also of Vaishnavism and Shaktism. In the contemporary

dancing, the Bharatanatyam provides a base for different type of

dances in the South Asia, Bharatanatyam’s theoretical foundations trace to the ancient

Sanskrit text by Bharata Muni, Natya Shastra, its existence by 2nd century CE is noted in

the ancient Tamil epic Silappatikaram, while

temple sculptures of 6th to 9th century CE suggest it was a well

refined performance art by the mid of the 1st millennium CE.

Bharatanatyam may be the oldest classical dance tradition of Indian

subcontinent.

Indo Mitha is the versatile dance guru. She has promoted

Bharatanatyam for decades in Pakistan. He disciples are practicing

this art form all over the country. One of her talented disciples is

Amna Mawaz. Indo Mitha has groomed several young women at the

Mazmoon-e-Shauq School as well. They also took part in the farewell

dance performance by Indo Mitha along her students.

Nazish Farooq, one of the performers of the `barzakh’, said that

“it was the first time that the NPAG members performed contemporary

dance in mixed form of classical and folk format. It has been a

style of expressive dance that combines elements of several genres

and it was quite difficult. It requires more movement and

expression. It was a challenge for us.”

Sehrish Aslam, another NPAG perfroemer, said the experience has been

unique and learning as well while working with an experienced

classical dancer. Dance has always inspired me. My family did not

approve of this profession in the start but with time they accepted

that this is who I am.

Sumbal Arshad said that it was an honour to perform with the

legendry Indo Mitha and learning the movements and expression in

classical tradition.

Speaking on the occasion, the PNCA director general Syed Jamal Shah

said I wish all the best to Indo Mitha on her last performance of

her dance career.

She has contributed a great chapter in the history

of performing arts in Pakistan. He said the dance is a significant

part of the arts that needs more promotion and support. The artistes

of the NPAG have travelled abroad many times including their recent

visit to China. Their performances promote Pakistan’s cultural face

in across the globe.