Claimants of new Pakistan disappointed people even of KPK: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Monday.

During the meeting, general conditions in the country, as well as the political matters, came under discussion.

The Chief Minister said days of elements leveling unsubstantiated allegations and stating lies were numbered as the 210 million people of Pakistan were tired of negative politics of mendacity. “The people of Pakistan only want the solution of their problems as they cannot be served through hollow slogans because one has to work really hard for it,” he added.

He said the claimants of new Pakistan had even disappointed the people of KPK, adding the elements making world records of names-callings and falsehood had been fully exposed and they would be defeated in the next elections as well.