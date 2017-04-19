CJP terms Mashal’s killing heartrending incident

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Wednesday termed the killing of Mashal Khan, a 23-year old student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, a heartrending incident.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by the CJP, which resumed hearing of suo moto notice on Mashal’s killing, also expressed displeasure over the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister to constitute a judicial commission on the matter.

The CJP remarked that when a forum was available for carrying out investigation then there was no need for any other forum and stopped the Peshawar High Court from constituting the commission till the apex court’s decision.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Advocate General of KP apprised the bench that an initial report about the incident had been submitted before the court. Two first information reports (FIRs) had been registered while 24 accused were arrested, he added.

KP Inspector General of Police Salahuddin also appeared before the court and said a joint investigation team headed by a superintendent of police and comprising police and Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel had been constituted to probe the incident.

A challan regarding the incident would be submitted with the court soon as about 80 per cent investigation had been completed, he added.

The CJP observed that the court had trust in the country’s investigating agencies, however, it just wanted result as it was not an ordinary case.

The court then directed the KP IGP to supervise the investigation himself and submit progress report on weekly basis.

The KP police on Tuesday submitted a detailed report with the SC about the killing of Mashal Khan, who was killed by a mob on April 13 at the Abdul Wali Khan University for allegedly committing blasphemy.