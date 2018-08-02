CJP takes notice of stranded Pakistanis in China

ISLAMABAD, Aug 02 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice on the reports that hundreds of Pakistanis are stranded in China becuase of mismangement of a private airline.

Chief Justice has taken notice on media reports that about 300 Pakistanis are stranded in Guangzhou city of China, said a press release.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice has directed to issue notices to CEO, of the private airline, Secretary, Aviation Division and Secretaries Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, to submit report within 12 hours.

Chief Justice observed that the passengers were scheduled to travel back to Pakistan on 29th of July by a private Pakistani airline.

The flight, despite of delay of several days has not yet been arranged, reflecting serious mismanagement and negligence on the part of airline.

Few Pakistani passengers are said to have been fined and apprehend even the arrest due to visa expiry.

The apex court has been fixed the matter in Court on Friday the 3rd of August at Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore.