CJP takes notice of incident of killing 20 persons in Balochistan, calls report from DG FIA, IGP Balochistan in 3 days

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar has taken Suo Moto Notice on media reports carrying the
details of the incident of killing of 20 people in Balochistan whose bullet-riddled dead bodies were found in areas of Turbat and Buleda, Kech, district of Balochistan.
Moreover, as per media reports, these persons hailed from different districts of Punjab, they were
brought to Balochistan by Human Traffickers for their further journey to Iran
by crossing border illegally.
Taking notice of the matter, the CJP has ordered to call detailed report from
Inspector General of Police, Balochsitan and Director General, FIA within three
days, especially with regard to the steps being taken to curb such incidents in
future.