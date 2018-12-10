ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken Suo Moto notice of alleged murder of mother and daughter in Jahania.
The notice was taken on footage viral on social media that women were allegedly murdered by their opponents when they (mother and daughter)were returning after attending court.
CJP take suo moto notice on murder of mother, daughter in Jahania
