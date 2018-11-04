CJP Saqib Nisar undergoes angioplasty at RIC

RAWALPINDI, Nov 04 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar underwent a balloon angioplasty procedure here on Sunday

at a Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

According to RIC sources, the Justice Saqib Nisar was brought to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

after he complained of chest pain.

He underwent balloon angioplasty during which the blocked artery was cleared.

Chief Justice Nisar is out of danger and in good spirits, the sources added.

CJP has been shifted to VIP ward.

On the other hand, strict security arrangements were made at the hospital to avoid any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa arrived at hospital and inquired about health condition of CJP.