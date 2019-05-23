ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and other Judges of Supreme Court held a formal condolence meeting to condole the sad demise of Justice Syed Jamshed Ali Shah, former Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan.

They expressed deep sorrow and grief, and offered “Fateha” for the departed soul.

The SC Judges extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.