CJP forms special bench to hear petition of IHC judge accused of misconduct

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has formed a special Supreme Court bench to hear a petition of a serving Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge, accused of misconduct, seeking direction that he be given an open trial before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Headed by Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, the three-judge bench, comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, will take up the case on October 18.

It is to mention that one week ago IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui approached the apex court to request that he be given an open trial before the SJC.

Siddiqui filed a constitutional petition in the apex court on October 5 under Article 184 (3), making the council and the federation respondents.