CJP condemns terrorist attack in premises of Tangi Sessions Court, Charsadda

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in premises of the Tangi Sessions Court, Charsadda, Peshawar that claimed the lives of innocent citizens, besides causing injuries to many people.

The Chief Justice has offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of injured people, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.