CJP asks judges to have full command over laws

LAHORE, April 29 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar said on Saturday that judges should have full command over laws so that they could ensure speedy justice to common man.

Addressing a symposium on Model Courts here at Judicial Academy, he said that civil litigation involves dozens of laws and a judge can give correct and speedy judgement only if he/she has full knowledge of the laws.

He also called upon the judges to must make decisions on the cases as per provisions of the law. No judge has discretion or personal will to decide a case out of the ambit of law, he added.

He mentioned that desired results have recently been achieved in the decisions of criminal cases without making amendments in relevant laws, which proved commitment of the judges in this regard.

The CJ advised the district courts’ judges to make judgements which could remain intact even after appeals against these judgements in the high court and supreme court.

Earlier in his address, Supreme Court’s senior judge Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that if district courts provide justice to litigants, the burden on the high courts will automatically be reduced.

While, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said, the judicial reforms in Punjab aimed at providing justice to common man.