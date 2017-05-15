CJP administers oath to Justice Sh Najam-Ul-Hassan as Chief Justice FSC

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday

administered the oath of office to Justice Sh. Najam-ul-Hassan, Judge, Federal Shariat Court, as Chief Justice, FSC.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Federal Shariat Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan, attended the ceremony.

Arbab Muhammad Arif, Registrar, Supreme Court, conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.