CJCSC visits NDU

RAWALPINDI, Mar 8, (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Wednesday

visited National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad.

Upon arrival at NDU, the CJCSC was received by Lieutenant

General Rizwan Akhtar, President NDU, a press release of Inter

Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the visit, CJCSC was briefed on training matters of

the University.

The CJCSC appreciated role of NDU as the center of excellence for Defence & Security studies.