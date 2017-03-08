CJCSC visits NDU

RAWALPINDI, Mar 8, (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Wednesday
visited National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad.
Upon arrival at NDU, the CJCSC was received by Lieutenant
General Rizwan Akhtar, President NDU, a press release of Inter
Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
During the visit, CJCSC was briefed on training matters of
the University.
The CJCSC appreciated role of NDU as the center of excellence for Defence & Security studies.
