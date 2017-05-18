CJCSC visits Air HQs, gets briefing on PAF

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat Thursday visited the
Air Headquarters and got a detailed briefing on the organization, role and
functioning of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
On his arrival, he was received by Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, a PAF press release said.
Later on, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Air Chief
Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in his
office.
Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed
matters of professional interest.
Air Chief apprised the CJCSC about various ongoing modernization
and up-gradation programmes of the PAF.
The CJCSC expressed his confidence in operational preparedness of
Pakistan Air Force.
The Air Chief also presented him the new book on PAF titled “PAF
Attaining New Heights” at the occasion.
