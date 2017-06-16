CJCSC spends busy day in Beijing

RAWALPINDI June 16 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff

Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat currently on official visit

to Bejing on Friday spent busy day by holding meetings with various

leaders in defence and political sectors aiming to boost bilateral

cooperation.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during his

2nd day of the official visit to China, CJCSC called on Air Marshal

Xu Qilian, Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission.

Matters related to prevailing strategic environment and

bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed during the

meeting.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also called on Mr Yu Zhengsheng,

Chairman Chinese People’s Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Mr Meng

Jianzhou, Secretary of Political and Judiciary Commission and Mr

Tang Dengjie, Administrator of State Administration for Science,

Technology and Industry for National Defence (SASTIND).

During these meetings both sides resolved to stand together as

Iron Brothers during current and emerging scenarios.

CJCSC also had an interaction with Chinese Think Tanks, “China

Institutes of Contemporary International Relations”, “Academy of

Military Sciences” and “China Institute for International Strategic

Studies”.

CJCSC dilated upon emerging security challenges and response

strategies both at regional and global level.