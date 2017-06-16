RAWALPINDI June 16 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
Committee, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat currently on official visit
to Bejing on Friday spent busy day by holding meetings with various
leaders in defence and political sectors aiming to boost bilateral
cooperation.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during his
2nd day of the official visit to China, CJCSC called on Air Marshal
Xu Qilian, Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission.
Matters related to prevailing strategic environment and
bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed during the
meeting.
General Zubair Mahmood Hayat also called on Mr Yu Zhengsheng,
Chairman Chinese People’s Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Mr Meng
Jianzhou, Secretary of Political and Judiciary Commission and Mr
Tang Dengjie, Administrator of State Administration for Science,
Technology and Industry for National Defence (SASTIND).
During these meetings both sides resolved to stand together as
Iron Brothers during current and emerging scenarios.
CJCSC also had an interaction with Chinese Think Tanks, “China
Institutes of Contemporary International Relations”, “Academy of
Military Sciences” and “China Institute for International Strategic
Studies”.
CJCSC dilated upon emerging security challenges and response
strategies both at regional and global level.
CJCSC spends busy day in Beijing
RAWALPINDI June 16 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff