CJCSC lauds achievements of Aeronautical Complex

RAWALPINDI, Jan 10 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Tuesday visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra.

The CJCSC visited different factories of PAC and was briefed about ongoing projects, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release here stated.

He lauded the achievements of PAC towards attaining self-reliance and international standards in all its projects.

Earlier upon arrival, the CJCSC was received by PAC Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The PAC manufactures JF-17 Thunder fighter jet and Super Mushshak Trainer aircraft.