CJCSC expresses full confidence in nation’s resilience, dynamism

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Monday expressed full confidence in the resilience and dynamism of the nation to optimise its national power and said that Pakistan’s national potential was immense.

He was addressing the participants and faculty of Naval War Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, said a statement issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

The CJCSC dilated upon the national security dynamics, challenges and opportunities and highlighted the increasingly fluid security environment, shaped by a dynamic mix of emerging challenges and opportunities.

Talking about the regional peace and stability, he specifically referred to the escalating Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir, particularly the brutal incidents in Shopian and Islamabad districts. As long as Kashmir dispute remains unresolved, stability in South Asia will remain a distant dream, he said.

Earlier upon arrival, the Chairman JCSC was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy war college Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi.