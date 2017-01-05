CJCSC calls on PM; discusses professional matters

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House Thursday.
A statement from the PM House said professional matters pertaining to the armed forces were discussed during the meeting.
Strategic issues related to national defence also came under discussion, the statement said.

