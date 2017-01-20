RAWALPINDI Jan 20 (APP): Ambassador of Republic of Azerbaijan
Ali Alizada on Friday, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood at Joint Staff Headquarters.
During the meeting, according to Inter Services Public Relations, various facets of defence and security relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan came under discussion.
CJCSC, Azri envoy discuss defence, security relationship between both nations
RAWALPINDI Jan 20 (APP): Ambassador of Republic of Azerbaijan