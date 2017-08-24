CJCS Jordan visits POF, shows keen interest in arms, ammunition manufacturing

WAH CANTT, Aug 24 (APP): Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff
(CJCS) Jordan Armed Forces Lt Gen Mahmoud A. Fraihat, along with
an official delegation visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories
(POF) on Thursday.
On arrival at POF, the delegation was received by Acting
Chairman POF Board Muhammad Afzal, who introduced them with
POF Board Members, said a press release issued by POF.
In his welcome remarks, the acting chairman told the delegation
that POF was the premier defence organization of the country which
was not only meeting defence requirements of the armed forces
of Pakistan but also exporting its products to more than 40
countries around the globe.
He said that POF was ready to meet the requirements of all
types of conventional arms and ammunition of Jordan.
Irfan Ghalib General Manager Exports in his detailed briefing
told the delegation that POF was a gigantic defence production
complex with 14 independent production units, 12 subsidiaries and
total work force was more than 26,000.
The delegation visited POF Product Display Lounges, later
they were taken to some production units where they
witnessed the manufacturing process of arms and ammunition.
In his remarks in the visitors’ book, Chairman Joint chiefs
of Staff Jordan Armed Forces wrote, “I was pleased to visit
this great organization and looking forward to enhance and to
expand the cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan in many aspects.”
The delegation showed keen interest in the manufacturing process
of arms and ammunition and lauded the high quality of POF products.