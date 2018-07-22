CJ takes serious notice of Justice Siddiqui’s speech

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of a speech delivered by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Judge Islamabad High Court at Rawalpindi Bar Association.

Justice Siddiqui, in his speech has alleged that intelligence agencies of the country are interfering in Judicial matters, said a press release.

Chief Justice taking the notice of the matter called for complete record of the speech from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).