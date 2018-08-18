CJ takes notice of assaulting citizen by Imran Shah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of video viral on social media showing physical assault by Imran Ali Shah, MPA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on a citizen Daud Chauhan at Karachi.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has called report from Imran Ali Shah and Daud Chauhan, within 03 days.