ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of video viral on social media showing physical assault by Imran Ali Shah, MPA, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on a citizen Daud Chauhan at Karachi.
Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has called report from Imran Ali Shah and Daud Chauhan, within 03 days.
CJ takes notice of assaulting citizen by Imran Shah
