CJ takes notice of delay in Model Town case decision

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took notice of delay in decision of the Model Town
case and sought a detailed report from an anti-terrorism court till April 14.
The CJP took the notice after hearing complaints of the victims of the tragedy at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.
Victims of the Model Town tragedy had staged a protest outside the registry as the CJP arrived at the court premises. The top judge called the protestors into the courtroom and listened to their complaints regarding delay in the decision of the case.

