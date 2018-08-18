CJ seeks report from IGP within 10 days

LAHORE, Aug 18 (APP):Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday sought an inquiry report within 10 days from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab regarding former Lahore CCPO Amin Wains and ex-CIA SP Umar Virk.

The chief justice passed these orders at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry while hearing an application against Amin Wains and Umar Virk for forcibly getting an agreement signed regarding a business.

The court also imposed a ban on postings of the both officers till further orders.

The chief justice remarked that the both would be arrested if they were found guilty in the inquiry report.

Amin Wains and Umar Virk appeared before the court in person in a complaint against them for forcibly getting an agreement signed regarding a business.