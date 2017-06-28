Civilians must not be sacrificed for military victories amid anti-Da’esh offensive in Raqqa

UNITED NATIONS, June 28 (APP): Voicing grave concern over the fate

of as many as 100,000 civilians “effectively trapped” in Syria’s Raqqa governorate amid the ongoing offensive against ISIL/Da’esh fighters,

the top United Nations rights official urged all parties to the conflict

to enact measures to allow civilians who wish to flee the fighting to

do so in safety.

“The intense bombardment of Al-Raqqa over the past three weeks

has reportedly left civilians terrified and confused about where they

can seek refuge as they are caught between ISIL’s monstrosities and the fierce battle to defeat it,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, said Wednesday in a statement issued by his

Office (OHCHR).

“Civilians must not be sacrificed for the sake of rapid military victories,” he underscored, calling on all forces battling ISIL in

the city, including international forces, to review their operations

to ensure full compliance with international law and taking all

feasible precautions to save civilian lives.

High Commissioner Zeid also underscored the need to promptly and effectively investigate reports of civilian casualties.

According to OHCHR data, conservative estimates indicate that at

least 173 civilians have been killed in air and ground strikes since

June 1. Furthermore, reports of civilian deaths continue to mount and

escape routes are increasingly sealed off.

The statement also noted that while some did manage to leave after paying large sums of money to smugglers, including traffickers

affiliated with ISIL, allegations continue to emerge of ISIL

preventing civilians from fleeing.

There are also worrying reports of violations and abuses by the

armed group, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in areas under its

control, such as Tabqa city – located west of Raqqa city – including

of looting, abductions, arbitrary detentions during screening processes

as well as the recruitment of children, the release added.