Civilian embraces shahdat in Afghan border police attack

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Afghan Border Police opened fire on

Frontier Corps detailed for the security of Population Census team in

Chaman on Friday.

“One civilian embraced shahadat, while 18 individuals

including four FC Balochistan soldiers sustained injuries due to the

firing” Inter Services Public Relations here said.

Since April 30, Afghan Border Police had been creating hurdles

in conduct of census in divided villages of Killi Luqman and Killi

Jahangir in Chaman area, on Pakistani side of the border.

This was done despite the fact that Afghan authorities had

been informed well in advance and coordination was carried out

through diplomatic and military channels for conduct of census.

Exchange of fire was continued till the mid-day.

The border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chaman

has been closed down.