Civil servants on probation meet PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):A batch of 55 probationary officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and AJK Administrative Services, undergoing mandatory Specialized Training at Civil Services Academy, Lahore, called on Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk here on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister congratulated the probationary officers on their induction into the

premier cadre of civil service, in a meeting held at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister advised the officers to manifest highest degree of integrity and

professionalism during their careers.

“Upholding the principle of fair-play will enable you to do justice to the nation, individuals

and to the offices that you will hold,” he said.

Later, the Prime Minister answered different questions raised by the young officers about

issues of national importance.