Civil, military leadership united to wipeout menace of terrorism: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq

Dar on Wednesday said that civil and military leadership are on

same page to completely flush out menace of terrorism from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there are some countries involved in funding terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said that there are credible sources that terrorists hold sanctuaries in Afghanistan. He said that a list of people involved in terrorist activities had been given to Afghanistan for handing over them to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Armed forces are fully capable to wipe out the terrorists and terrorism from the country.

The Minister said that all out efforts and resources would be utilized to ensure peace in this region.

He said that efforts are also being made to extend the role of military courts.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is moving fastly towards economic progress, adding that in the next few years, Pakistan would have the opportunity to enter into the G 20 countries as a big economy.

To a question, the Senator said that new operation being

launched by Pakistan Armed forces would help eliminate the menace of terrorism and ensure peace in the country.