Civil, military leadership taking country forward: Saad

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique on Wednesday said that civil and military leadership were
united to take the country on path of speedy progress.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that civil and
military leadership were on the same page in the fight against
anti-state elements.
The situation in Pakistan was much better than before, he
said.
He said that all should work together for the progress and
prosperity of the country.
To a question regarding Dawn Leaks, he said that matter had
been resolved in an appropriate manner.
