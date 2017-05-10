Civil, military leadership taking country forward: Saad

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Wednesday said that civil and military leadership were

united to take the country on path of speedy progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that civil and

military leadership were on the same page in the fight against

anti-state elements.

The situation in Pakistan was much better than before, he

said.

He said that all should work together for the progress and

prosperity of the country.

To a question regarding Dawn Leaks, he said that matter had

been resolved in an appropriate manner.