Civil, military leadership taking country forward: Saad

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that civil and military leadership were united to take the country on path of speedy progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that civil and military leadership were on the same page in the fight against anti-state elements.

The situation in Pakistan was much better than before, he said.

He said that all should work together for the progress and prosperity of the country.

To a question regarding Dawn Leaks, he said that matter had been resolved in an appropriate manner.