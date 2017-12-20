Civil, military leadership believed in continuity of democratic system:Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Defense Mushahid Hussain Sayed Wednesday said civil and military leadership believed in continuity of the democratic system in the country.

All political parties were also well aware and wanted that the change of government should come through elections, as there was no other way to come into power, he said talking to a private news channel.

The national institutions should work under constitutional domain as it was imperative for strengthening democratic system in the country, he said.

He said the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) briefing to the House was a positive and welcoming sign as a comprehensive interaction was held between the COAS and members of the Senate.

Mushahid Hussain said the COAS had also emphasized on the continuity of the democratic system and

upholding supremacy of the Parliament.

To a question, Mushahid Hussain said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had great importance for Pakistan and it was going at right momentum, as various development projects were underway throughout the country.

He said new projects in agriculture, tourism, culture and vocational training sectors would be launched in the

next phase of the CPEC.

Pakistan Army was playing important role in execution of CPEC by providing security to the entire project, he added.