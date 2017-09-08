Citizens Foundation of Pakistan Won UNESCO’s Confucius Prize for Literacy-2017

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 (APP): The Citizens Foundation of Pakistan’s

“Aagahi Literacy Programme for Women and Out of School Girls”

won UNESCO’s Confucius Prize for Literacy-2017.

Director General UNESCO Ms. Irina Bokova gave away the

prestigious prize to Amna Wahid Khalid, Executive Advisor and

Assad Stud Ahmad, CEO of the Citizens Foundation awards ceremony held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on Friday, a message received here said.

The award ceremony was witnessed by diplomats, UNESCO

delegates, Members of the French civil society and media persons

in large number.

Citizen Foundation of Pakistan received the award in recognition

of its services for raising awareness and imparting basic literacy

skills to the women and out of school girls through its special online digital platform.

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) is a professionally managed, non-profit organization set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to

bring about positive social change through education. TCF is now one of Pakistan’s leading organizations in the field of education for

the less privileged, running over 1400 schools with enrolment of around 204,000 students.