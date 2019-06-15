UNITED NATIONS, Jun 15 (APP):The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief has called for providing financial security to citizens to foster harmonious social relations is a lesson going back to the ancient civilizations.

Addressing the annual international labour conference in Geneva, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde praised the International Labour Organization (ILO) for serving “the noble cause of social partnership and social justice” for 100 years, on its centenary.