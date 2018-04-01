Citizens advised to get corrected voter lists by April 30; registration can be confirmed by SMS on 8300

RAWALPINDI, Apr 01 (APP):The citizens have been urged to get corrected voter lists by April 30 as the Election Commission

of Pakistan (ECP) has displayed the initial voters’ lists for the 2018 general election in ECP office here, offices of Union Councils and a large number of important points of the Division.

According to the ECP, the voting details can be reviewed and corrected by April 30. The forms are available in both English and Urdu.

The voters can change their addresses and remove names of deceased family members from the voters’ list through the forms available at the offices.

Vote registration can also be confirmed by texting the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300.

According to the District Election Commissioner Rawalpindi Malik Saleem Akhtar, people have

been advised to correct and reconfirm their registration of votes before May 1 as after finalizing

the lists it may not be amended.

The voters can confirm their registration by sending a message on 8300, however, if anyone

faces any discrepancy, can visit the office of district election commissioner for the correction, he

added.

ECP has given 36 days from Mar 26 to April 30 for disposal of claims/objections and applications

for corrections which can be submitted until April 30.

The final lists would be displayed in May at the office of District Election Commissioner.

Saleem Akhtar said, the voters verification process being completed to finalize arrangements for

upcoming general elections. All out efforts would be made to complete the campaign by May 20.

According to District Election Commission Office, at the moment, there are over 2.95 million voters

registered in Rawalpindi district including 1.57 million men and 1.37 women.

ECP has appointed 32 Revising Authorities for Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum to

receive objections as the verified voters’ lists have been displayed at the display centres including

schools, colleges of the Division and offices of registration officers, assistant registration officers

and display centers at circle level.

Malik Saleem Akhtar talking to APP informed that the lists have been displayed

for around a month up to April 24.

Total 17 Revising Authorities have been appointed for District Rawalpindi who are authorized to receive

and decide claims, objections and applications for correction of electoral rolls including Principal,

Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi, Principal, Government Post Graduate

College for Boys Said Pur Road, Rawalpindi, Principal, Government Hashmat Ali Islamia College Dhoke

Kashmirian, Rawalpindi, Principal, Government Gordon College, Rawalpindi, Principal, Government College

for Boys, Doultala, Gujar Khan, Principal, Government College for Boys, Chakri Rawalpindi, Cantonment

Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantt for Rawalpindi Cantonment, Cantonment Executive Officer, Chaklala

Cantt for Chaklala Cantonment, Principal, Government Boys High School, Kahuta for Tehsil Kahta, Principal

Government College for Boys, Kallar Syedan for Tehsil Kallar Syedan, Principal Government College

for Boys, Murree for Tehsil Murree, Principal Government College for Boys, Taxila for Tehsil Taxila,

Cantonment Executive Officer, Taxila Cantt for Taxila Cantonment, Cantonment Executive Officer,

Wah Cantt for Wah Cantonment. Principal Government Degree College for Boys, Kotli Sattian for

Tehsil Kotli Sattian.

Five Revising Authorities are for Chakwal District including Principal government Post Graduate

College for Boys, Chakwal for Tehsil Chakwal. Principal Government Degree College for boys,

Buchal Kalan, Chakwal for Tehsil Kallar Kahar. Principal Government Degree College for Boys

Choa Saidan Shah for Tehsil Choa Saidan Shah. Principal Government Post Graduate College for Boys,

Talagang for Tehsil Talagang and Principal Government Degree College for Boys Tarhada for Tehsil Lawa.

Four Revising Authorities are for District Jhelum including Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Jhelum for

Tehsil Jhelum. Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Dina for Tehsil Dina. Chief Officer, Municipal Committee,

Sohawa for Tehsil Sohawa and Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Pind Dadan Khan for Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan.

Similarly, six Revising Authorities for Attock District have been appointed including District Education Officer

(Secondary School) Attock for Tehsil Attock. Principal Government Boys High School No.1 Hazro Attock for

Tehsil Hazro. Deputy District Education Officer, Hassanabadal, Attock for Tehsil Hassanabdal. Senior Headmaster,

Government Boys High School No.1, Fateh Jang, Attock for Tehsil Fateh Jang. Deputy District Education Officer,

Pindigheb, Attock for Tehsil Pindigheb. Senior Headmaster, Government Boys High School No.1, Jand, Attock for Tehsil Jand.