Citizen stressed to spread awareness about environment and cleanliness

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Every eco-friendly citizen should at

least plant a tree to create a clean and green environment and work

to create awareness among the people in the country about their

responsibilities towards preservation of environment and

cleanliness.

Talking to APP Chairman Chitral Heritage and Environmental

Protection Society (CHEPS) Rehmat Ali said, widespread use of

plastic is as dangerous to a country as terrorism.

He said, This problem could only be controlled by educating

community members regarding proper use and disposal of plastics

items so that environment could be least impact by this menace.

Another problem is deforestation and lackluster progress on

regeneration and plantation. Community members also need awareness

about importance of forest and plants for their very survival, he

added.

Rehmat Said Chitral Heritage and Environmental Protection

Society (CHEPS) is active in the field of environmental protection

activities in national level by sensitizing and mobilizing community

members regarding environmental issues since 2005.

Number of community sensitization workshops/seminars/walk have

been arranged in Peshawar, Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore under the

auspices of CHEPS to educated general public about devastating

environmental issues which are faced to our country these days.

CHEPS has started the activities formally in 2017 from Dubai

with overseas Pakistanis followed by a cleanliness campaign in

Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi and then a cleanliness walk in Lahore Fort,

then a day-long cleanliness drive in Shakar Parian Islamabad.

Students from different Educational Institutes carried

banners, play cards with messaged about clean and green Pakistan on

them.

They went around the park carrying plastic bags and picked

plastic bags, wrappers, bottles and other waste and discard them in

proper places and dustbins.

CHEPS volunteers from the twin cities pledged their continued

support for environment-friendly activities and ensured that they

will actively participate in the upcoming cleanliness and tree

plantation activities.

Now a cleanliness and awareness campaign would be organized in

Peshawar on Saturday.